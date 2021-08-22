Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellesley, MA

An hour in my Wellesley garden: where to put the new dahlia

By Deborah Brown
The Swellesley Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent much of my gardening time this week wandering the yard with my new dahlia asking, “How about here? Well, what about here, then? This spot looks good, right? No? You want to go around the yard one more time?”. Usually such plant fussiness over its own placement is...

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Wellesley, MA
Lifestyle
City
Wellesley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Football#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
ReligionJournal Gazette and Times Courier

MY AMISH HOME: When the garden argues, the soup wins

“ Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in body. Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge. Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” Hebrew 13:2,3,4,5.
GardeningLancaster Farming

Putting Your Vegetable Garden to Bed for the Winter

Cleaning up the vegetable garden at the end of a growing season is one of the most important tasks that gardeners can do to set themselves up for success the following year. Hearing the geese flying overhead is my signal to start to clean things up, knowing that soon I’ll be rewarded with time indoors working on sewing projects while I'm curled up on the couch. I also know that taking advantage of working outdoors in the cooler and more comfortable weather will be time well spent. In the spring, I’ll be impatient to plant and waiting for the soil to warm up and dry out. At that point, I’ll be thankful that the beds are ready.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Transforming Dish Rack Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens (and Dorms, too!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you live in a small space and haven’t explored collapsible organization solutions for your home, what are you waiting for? Collapsible products have been a game changer for how I navigate my home, from foldable food storage to laundry care. What makes it so unique and convenient is that it expands exactly how you need it to, and when you’re done, it collapses so compactly that it can be stored in a small area without creating more clutter.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Cosentino: Answering more questions about hydrangeas

Yes, it is all about hydrangeas again today. There is a whole lot more to write about. To begin, though, last evening I walked the perimeter of Hoopes Park with my nearly 9-year-old grandson, Sam. As we wandered, we passed four or five fantastic plantings of white hydrangeas. They were tall and majestic and loaded with large white flowers. Speaking of Hoopes Park, if you have not spent some time there this summer, you are missing an ever-changing palette of color as one group of plants fades away and another blooms brightly.
GardeningHerald Democrat

GARDENER'S MAILBAG: What about the dead leaves on my alive plant?

Dear Neil: All of the leaves on my loquat turned brown after the winter. They have continued to hang on the tree. New growth has emerged, but the old leaves are still there. Will they eventually fall off? They are not attractive. We haven’t been down this road before. My...
GardeningAPG of Wisconsin

FOCUS ON NATURE — Hello, dahlias

In a previous column I wrote about daylilies and how easy it is to grow them. This time I would like to focus on dahlias that are not as easy to grow, but with a little extra work can add a lot of color and beauty to any garden. I...
Woodstock, VTmountaintimes.info

Putting your garden to bed with master gardener Ben Pauly

Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. — WOODSTOCK — Gear up for autumn gardening! The Billings Backyard Series presents “Putting Your Garden to Bed” with Master Gardener Ben Pauly on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10–11:30 a.m. After a great season of gardening, how can you set yourself up for success...
Wellesley, MAThe Swellesley Report

Feast & Fettle to help Wellesley families prepare for back to school

SPONSORED CONTENT: With all of the added stress that comes with back-to-school season, Feast & Fettle will help your family come together and enjoy a delightful home-cooked meal after a busy day. Founded by two young mothers, the top-rated meal delivery service now has over 300 members in Wellesley and...
Gardeningwamc.org

My Regrettable Vegetable Garden

Rural Intelligence, a stylish weekly newsletter about the Berkshires, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley this week featured a story about a garden tour happening today, Saturday benefiting the North Chatham Free Library. The twist is that it’s a vegetable garden tour, not a flower garden tour as these events typically are.
Gardeningrealtor.com

Why Isn’t My Garden Thriving? 5 Tips for Troubleshooting Unhappy Plants

I’m convinced gardening is one of the best hobbies there is. After all, it’s rife with health benefits, gets you outside, relieves stress, and provides daily rewards—like fresh vegetables, lush flowers, and happy pollinators. Of course, that’s assuming all goes well, which, in gardening—as in life—it rarely does. Unless you’re...
GardeningWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Rain-loving hydrangeas

Have you ever wondered why the blue hydrangeas look so beautiful on the Cape but are rather lackluster or sparse further inland? That hasn’t been the case this summer. All varieties of hydrangeas have been bountiful and beautiful this year. It’s because of all the rain we’ve had the past couple of months. Hydrangeas love the moisture.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

I Accidentally Grew a Not-Safe-For-Work Carrot in My Garden

Ron Rhodes has his famous "Funky Fruit" segment each morning on Eyewitness News Daybreak, and it looks I could start my own "Naughty Vegetables" segment. I've only tried growing a garden a handful of times. We had a small backyard at our house on the north side of Evansville and tried growing a couple of pepper plants in pots, but didn't get much of anything from them. When we moved into our current house in Newburgh, which has a much bigger backyard than our old house, three years ago I decided to take another crack at it, so I built a roughly eight-foot by four-foot garden box and have tried more peppers, some cucumbers, and tomatoes. Again, with mixed results. I didn't mess with it last year but decided to give it another go this spring.
GardeningBrookings Register

Put kitchen scraps and landscape trimmings to work in the garden

Convert landscape and garden trimmings into valuable compost. Incorporate this soil amendment into garden soil to improve drainage in clay soil and increase water-holding ability in fast draining sandy soils. It also promotes healthy plant growth more resistant to insect and disease problems and keeps plant-based kitchen scraps and garden waste out of landfills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy