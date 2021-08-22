An hour in my Wellesley garden: where to put the new dahlia

Ron Rhodes has his famous "Funky Fruit" segment each morning on Eyewitness News Daybreak, and it looks I could start my own "Naughty Vegetables" segment. I've only tried growing a garden a handful of times. We had a small backyard at our house on the north side of Evansville and tried growing a couple of pepper plants in pots, but didn't get much of anything from them. When we moved into our current house in Newburgh, which has a much bigger backyard than our old house, three years ago I decided to take another crack at it, so I built a roughly eight-foot by four-foot garden box and have tried more peppers, some cucumbers, and tomatoes. Again, with mixed results. I didn't mess with it last year but decided to give it another go this spring.