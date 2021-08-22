Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Paul Sullivan: Here's a list of 23 candidates for the new Cubs Hall of Fame -- including José Cardenal, Bill Madlock and Kerry Wood

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs on Thursday inducted 56 members into their new Hall of Fame, and there’s no arguing over the ones who made the cut. But naturally, the Cubs being the Cubs, the organization courted controversy by ignoring its all-time home run leader, Sammy Sosa, without explanation. Sosa has been persona non grata with the Cubs since he walked out of the final game of the 2004 season, and the Ricketts family has continued to shun the former star since buying the team in 2009.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
José Cardenal
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Bill Madlock
Person
Tom Herr
Person
Kerry Wood
Person
Rod Beck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Cubs Hall Of Fame#The St Louis Cardinals#Ped#The Chicago Tribune#Dl#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant is not going to let Scott Boras stop him from re-signing with the Giants

One of the major reasons why many San Francisco Giants fans continue to feel tentative about the team’s acquisition of Kris Bryant just before the trade deadline last July is that there’s no assurance he would stay in the Bay Area beyond the 2021 MLB season. Bryant, however, seems genuinely having fun in San Francisco. A World Series win could help influence him into re-signing with the Giants if the offer will be on the table down the road. Another key factor for his looming decision is his agent, Scott Boras.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Brett Anderson buries Trevor Bauer in perfect tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ ongoing attempt to defend their World Series title has been overshadowed by the disturbing narrative surrounding Trevor Bauer, who’s currently on paid administrative leave while he’s investigated for sexual assault allegations. The Dodgers would love to cut bait with Bauer, but that simply isn’t possible right...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Chavis couldn’t even bother to change his Red Sox team gear (Photo)

Michael Chavis is still using his Boston Red Sox equipment while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Boston Red Sox looked to improve their roster at the trade deadline to help build their then-lead in the AL East. One of the moves that they made was trading Michael Chavis to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. Chavis would not make his Pirates debut until this past Monday. As it turns out, he still carries a piece of the Red Sox with him, pun intended.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reds 1B Joey Votto to face one of biggest career nightmares

Joey Votto is having a fantastic season with the Cincinnati Reds and he’s one of the big reasons why his team is still in contention for a spot in the postseason. He is in the middle of his best season since he last made the All-Star in 2018, and he’s doing it at 37 years old. If the Reds are to make the boat to the playoffs, they need their MVP to continue stepping up the rest of the way, including in Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and that would require the veteran first baseman to sort of exorcise his demons against a particular pitcher who has repeatedly befuddled him in the form of Brett Anderson.
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBarcamax.com

Roger Clemens says he 'played the game the right way,' but indifferent on Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas — Roger Clemens doesn’t sound like a man overly concerned about the Baseball Hall of Fame these days. He knows he’s going into his final year on the ballot and would enjoy being part of the exclusive fraternity in Cooperstown, but he won’t be pleading his case to voters when ballots are sent out in a couple of months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy