STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain continues; flash flooding, power outages possible

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hpww4_0bZLRgVZ00

News 12 Long Island's STORM TEAM is monitoring Henri and its potential impacts to Long Island. Be prepared, stay safe and stay with News 12 as we get you through the storm. If you lose power, you can watch News 12 with the News 12 mobile app.

STORM WATCH TEAM - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are continuing this afternoon. Some wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Possibly higher in some heavier rain bands. FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for NASSAU COUNTY through 7:15 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgwH7_0bZLRgVZ00

Tropical Storm Henri veered slightly east, lessening the impact on Long Island. Heavy rain and strong wind can still cause flooding and power outages throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYtJF_0bZLRgVZ00

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm around 7 a.m. Sunday. It made landfall in Rhode Island around 12:30 p.m. after going through Block Island.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Suffolk County. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Nassau County.

Nassau County winds will be anywhere from 35 to 50 mph. Suffolk County winds will be from 50-55 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiReL_0bZLRgVZ00

No major flooding was caused by the high tides on the South Shore. High tides continue until around 2 p.m. on the North Shore.

A little less than 1,300 power outages are being reported across Long Island by PSEGLI as of around 1:30 p.m.

Conditions start to improve from 2 p.m. 4 p.m., but rain will continue into Monday.

Overnight: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and some tropical downpours with some gusty winds. Possible coastal flooding during high tide.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid. Tropical downpours and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Possible coastal flooding during high tide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n896d_0bZLRgVZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoSXc_0bZLRgVZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWSCg_0bZLRgVZ00


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyy65_0bZLRgVZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27j5bR_0bZLRgVZ00

