STORM WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain continues; flash flooding, power outages possible

STORM WATCH TEAM - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are continuing this afternoon. Some wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Possibly higher in some heavier rain bands. FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for NASSAU COUNTY through 7:15 p.m.

Tropical Storm Henri veered slightly east, lessening the impact on Long Island. Heavy rain and strong wind can still cause flooding and power outages throughout the day.

Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm around 7 a.m. Sunday. It made landfall in Rhode Island around 12:30 p.m. after going through Block Island.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Suffolk County. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Nassau County.

Nassau County winds will be anywhere from 35 to 50 mph. Suffolk County winds will be from 50-55 mph.

No major flooding was caused by the high tides on the South Shore. High tides continue until around 2 p.m. on the North Shore.

A little less than 1,300 power outages are being reported across Long Island by PSEGLI as of around 1:30 p.m.

Conditions start to improve from 2 p.m. 4 p.m., but rain will continue into Monday.

Overnight: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and some tropical downpours with some gusty winds. Possible coastal flooding during high tide.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm and humid. Tropical downpours and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Possible coastal flooding during high tide.



