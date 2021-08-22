Joyce Taylor Barrett

Conductor and longtime Music Director of the Oakland Symphony, Michael Morgan, died on August 20 at the age of 63. “This is a terribly sad moment for everyone in the Oakland Symphony family. We have lost our guiding father,” said the Oakland Symphony's Executive Director Mieko Hatano. “Michael’s plans and ambitions were set for several seasons to come. He made his Orchestra socially authentic, demanded equality, and he made his Orchestra our orchestra. He fashioned a unique, informed artistic profile that attracted one of the most diverse audiences in the nation. His music reflected his beliefs: reverence for the past, attuned to the future, rooted in his adopted home of Oakland. His spirit will always guide the enduring future of the Oakland Symphony.”