Obituaries

Joyce Taylor Barrett

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Taylor Barrett, age 76 of Lebanon, passed away August 19, 2021. A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Pete Taylor and Louise Johnson Taylor. She retired from Wilson County School System where she worked as a school bus aide. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church.

