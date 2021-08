Legendary singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at his home in Franklin. He was 85. Hall, who spent many hours of his free time in his cabin and on his 200-acre farm on Poplar Hill Road near Watertown, hit it big with “Harper Valley P.T.A.” in 1968 when Jeannie C. Riley recorded that song about small-town hypocrisy. It was a No. 1 country and No. 1 pop hit and sold 6 million copies.