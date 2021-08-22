Cancel
HNK Sibenik: When will Sandesh Jhingan return to action?

By Goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe India international will not be available for Sibenik's fixture against Rijeka. Sandesh Jhingan's start to his stint at HNK Sibenik didn't go as per plan as the India international picked up a knock which will keep him out of their squad for the game against against Rijeka on Sunday. Coach Mario Rosas mentioned that the 28-year-old has a calf injury which will prevent him from participating in this weekend's match.

Sandesh Jhingan
India
