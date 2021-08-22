Cancel
Desert Dreamer aiming for Cheveley Park Stakes

Cover picture for the articleStuart Williams remains keen on a crack at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes with Desert Dreamer after his star filly ran yet another fine race in defeat at York. A dual winner at Newmarket in the spring, the daughter of Oasis Dream has since finished second in the Listed Empress Stakes, the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes and the Group Three Princess Margaret – beaten just a nose by Zain Claudette on the latter occasion.

