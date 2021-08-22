Home Country – Knowing what you’re doing

In true social media fashion, I recently found myself scrolling through my Facebook home feed, only to land on a wedding video. I started watching, and my husband peered over my shoulder. “Who’s that?” He asked. “Oh, just this girl I used to be friends with,” I replied. Actually, she had been one of my best friends. So what happened? Well, we grew apart. And while the reasons we grew apart make sense in hindsight, I still feel a little sad thinking of her all these years later. I don’t think I’m alone: We all deal with friendships that take a different turn than expected, and it can be hard to deal with. Losing the thread of connection with a close friend sometimes feels more heartbreaking than the end of any romantic relationship. To help, we’ve compiled signs you’re outgrowing friends and what to do about it.