Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Home Country – Knowing what you’re doing

By Slim Randles
kiowacountypress.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Thursday again. Mabel Adams asked at the desk to be sure. "Thursday all day, Mabel," the girl said. "Don't forget to get your hair done today. Two o'clock ... right?" "Right," Mabel said, locking the time away in her mind. "Two o'clock. On Thursday." She took her purple...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Country#Rio Grande Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Related
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

It’s Almost Football Season! Do You Know What You’re Wearing?

SUMMER IS WINDING down and college football fanatics are gearing up for the start of the season, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 28. Game Day style is a priority for students, fans, and alum alike. Opt for go-with-everything accessories, and grab a beer at two of the city's top beer gardens.
Petsaudacy.com

What is the 'Milk Crate Challenge' and should you do it at home? WATCH

Over the weekend, social media was on fire with the latest craze— The #CrateChallenge. If you needed evidence that it's the dog days of summer, look no further. Many internet users couldn't turn away from the shenanigans. Though some challenges (like this one) are wildly entertaining, it's also extremely dangerous....
Animalspawtracks.com

How much do kittens sleep? What you need to know

Kittens are lively, playful, and full of energy — for about an hour. Then, they sleep, and they can seem to sleep all day long. If you think your kitten is sleeping more than he’s awake, you’d be right — kittens need lots of sleep when they’re quite young. But just how much sleep is enough, and how do you make sure your kitten is getting in enough naps? When you understand how sleep needs change as kittens age, you can keep an eye on your kitten’s sleep habits and even create an environment that helps him catch some z’s when needed so he’s well-rested and ready to play again.
Religionkcbi.org

What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Pray

Have you ever been so down that you don’t even know how to pray? Recently, I’ve been texting back and forth with a friend of mine who has just had the worst year ever. Her mother just passed away last week after being hospitalized for COVID. The last exchange we had, she said that she doesn’t even know how to pray right now. Of course, I’ve been praying for her and I’m praying for you if you are in that situation as well.
Shoppingthespruce.com

Opinion: You Can Keep Your Expensive Sheets, I Still Love My $60 Target Finds

I’m a big sleeper, and I always have been. As a little kid, I would sleep soundly and often. As a teenager, I’d somehow manage to be tucked in bed by 9:30 most nights, simply because there was no way I’d be able to make it through yet another day of high school if I didn’t clock a solid eight or nine hours of shut-eye. (You can bet my college classmates teased me about this when I moved into my first dorm room a few years later).
GardeningPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Did You Know You Can Eat This Weed That Grows In Your Crack?

Come on now! I'm talking about the crack in the sidewalk. You've probably stepped on and over this weedy plant as it grows pretty much anywhere. It has a very shallow root system, so if you have a paved driveway or sidewalk, you've probably been pulling it out of the cracks and throwing it away. Well you can stop throwing it away. Eat it instead!
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

8 Signs You’re Outgrowing a Friendship—and What to Do About It

In true social media fashion, I recently found myself scrolling through my Facebook home feed, only to land on a wedding video. I started watching, and my husband peered over my shoulder. “Who’s that?” He asked. “Oh, just this girl I used to be friends with,” I replied. Actually, she had been one of my best friends. So what happened? Well, we grew apart. And while the reasons we grew apart make sense in hindsight, I still feel a little sad thinking of her all these years later. I don’t think I’m alone: We all deal with friendships that take a different turn than expected, and it can be hard to deal with. Losing the thread of connection with a close friend sometimes feels more heartbreaking than the end of any romantic relationship. To help, we’ve compiled signs you’re outgrowing friends and what to do about it.
Drinksvinepair.com

8 Things You Should Know About Barefoot Wines

Barefoot Wines has been a mainstay on grocery store shelves for decades. It produces a plethora of varietals, most of which come from California, with flavor profiles for nearly every wine lover. Though the brand often gets compared to other big grocery store brands, its origin story holds a few unique qualities that set it apart from its competition.
Mental HealthEntrepreneur

You Know You're Good Enough, So Why Don't You Believe It? A Psychologist Explains.

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». Krista Regedanz is a psychologist in Palo Alto who specializes in working with business leaders. She often sees them struggle with distressful thoughts, feelings, and behaviors — thinking they’re not good enough, or that they’re failures — particularly at the nexus of an accomplishment, like a round of fund-raising, or when they’re teetering on the verge of burnout.
LifestyleThrillist

How to Pack the Ultimate Beach Cooler, According to Experts

Fill it with freeze-dried cocktails, seaweed snack mix, and more. We’re adults now, which means that we’re the ones responsible for packing our coolers for outdoor excursions, a daunting task that makes us nostalgic for the days parents took care of such details—even if it meant eating a soggy PB&J sandwich on the beach.
HealthABC 4

What to do if you’re caught in a body shame spiral

Kelsie Jepsen, Body Acceptance Coach of EmBODY Love Workshop was back in our studio today to continue teaching us how to work through negative body image thoughts. Read through today’s wise tips below, and contact Kelsie for more information. Negative body image thoughts are not “signs” that your body needs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy