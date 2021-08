This column ran in a recent edition of the Woodmont Christian Church “Inspire” newsletter. Reprinted with the permission of the Rev. Chris Cox. It was a blisteringly cold afternoon in the first week of January, and the first track practice of the year. The first track practice of my senior year. I was a veteran. I was a leader, someone to set an example for the underclassmen. I was down on my hands and knees, sick in the dead grass of the infield. It was not one of my finest moments.