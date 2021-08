PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (8/25/20 – 8/25/21) For this 1 Year forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 8 out of 10 movements. The highest trade return came from AR, at 238.16%. Additional high returns came from HOV and LE, at 199.47% and 167.41% respectively. The Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package had an overall average return of 91.85%, providing investors with a premium of 60.81% over the S&P 500’s return of 31.04%.