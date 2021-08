Whether you’re headed back to the classroom, looking to upgrade your work device, or you simply have your eyes on a new laptop, there are plenty of deals to be had on a late model premium Chromebook to fit just about any budget. If you’re looking for an eye-catching device that offers the best of what Chrome OS has to offer, you need to look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Samsung’s original Galaxy features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a hearty 256GB of zippy NCVMe storage. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the first device in its class to feature a 4K AMOLED display and it is absolutely gorgeous. It also doesn’t hurt that it can pump out over 500 nits of bright, vibrant color.