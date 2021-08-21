Triston so good he ‘felt bad’ for Ohtani (3 K’s)

Looking at the list of top Chicago Cubs prospects according to MLB.com, there are currently zero Triple-A outfielders in the mix. That simply means the team has no choice but to take big swings in free agency to rebuild their outfield. The current outfield consists of Jason Heyward and Ian Happ who unfortunately have both failed to even hit .200 this year, although the latter has been scorching hot in his last 10 games and is hopefully turning the corner after a tough year.