Aerospace & Defense

The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Sigrid Kaag
Afghanistan
Berlin, DE
American Airlines
Spain
India
United Airlines
Aerospace & Defense
Madrid, Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Related
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based United Airlines Employees Deployed To Help Evacuate Afghanistan Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based airline employees are now directly assisting the U.S. Military in their effort to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas confirmed multiple United Airlines staff members have been directly involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan following the Pentagon enacting the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), a 70-year-old government program that calls on commercial airlines to assist the government in times of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) United Airlines employees from Denver are now helping the military with ground coordination, translation and medical aid. The employees who are working in the CRAF mission are not working in Kabul, Afghanistan but...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'That’s all they have': Delta employees help evacuate Afghan refugees

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines sent three planes this week to Afghanistan in response to the Department of Defense calling up the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel as Taliban forces recapture the country. The Atlanta-based airline posted about the experience on its Facebook page...
Aerospace & Defenseleedaily.com

A Secret Space Weapon Developed By The Us Military Could Be Declassified Shortly

Top Defense Department officials have been striving for a long time to declassify the status of a secret space weapon program and provide a real-world demonstration of its powers. In short, A secret space weapon developed by the US military could be declassified shortly. According to insiders, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is spearheading the initiative, which is high enough to conclude that the anti-satellite technology could have been presented at this year’s National Space Symposium.
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon says US will keep relying on Taliban for airport ‘protection’

The US will continue its evacuation mission from Afghanistan — and will keep relying on the Taliban for “protection” in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks on the Kabul airport on Thursday, Department of Defense officials said in a news briefing. At least 12 US service members were killed...
Aerospace & Defenseuticaphoenix.net

Airlines will help the Afghan evacuation through a post-WWII program

On Sunday, the Defense Department announced the 18 commercial jets it will use to increase U.S. military airlift capability: three planes each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines. The commercial planes will not fly into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, but they will ferry passengers from transit centers and U.S. military bases in nations such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where Afghans are being processed for resettlement in other countries. Government officials have said they hope the program eases the burden on some of these overwhelmed bases.
audacy.com

The Latest: Final UK evacuation flight for Afghans departs

LONDON — Britain’s defense ministry says the final U.K. evacuation flight for Afghan nationals has left Kabul, as the country’s ambassador announced that it’s “time to close this phase of the operation.”. The U.K. military says further flights over the weekend will bring home British troops and diplomats, though they...
Militaryaudacy.com

American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — American forces working under heightened security and threats of another attack pressed ahead in the closing days of the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan after a devastating suicide bombing, and U.S. officials said they had killed a member of the extremist group that the United States believes responsible for it.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Supports Afghanistan Evacuation With Domestic Flights

While much of the world’s attention on Afghanistan has been around the military flights leaving Kabul, the mission stretches across the seas into the United States. To support the domestic side of operations, Alaska Airlines has joined several other airlines in assisting the Afghanistan evacuation with charter flights on behalf of the US government.
Protestsaudacy.com

The Latest: Afghans protest at Kabul bank, long ATM lines

Hundreds of Afghans have protested outside a bank in Kabul as others form long lines at cash machines. The protesters Saturday at New Kabul Bank included many civil servants demanding their salaries, which they said had not been paid for the past three to six months. They said even though...
Worldaudacy.com

UK starts to bring troops home as Kabul airlift winds down

LONDON (AP) — Britain began bringing troops home from Afghanistan as the country’s evacuation operation at Kabul airport wound down Saturday, and the U.K.’s top military officer acknowledged, “We haven’t been able to bring everybody out.”. A Royal Air Force plane carrying U.K. diplomatic staff and soldiers landed at the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Behind The Scenes: Inside American Airlines’ CRAF Operations

On August 22nd, the US Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it had activated “Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF)” in response to the crisis in Afghanistan. This saw American Airlines deploy three widebody aircraft to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe. Let’s take a look at what went on behind the scenes of this operation…
Worldaudacy.com

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Afghanistan Evacuation Flights Cause Backups At Dulles International Airport

The global impact of the tense situation in Afghanistan continues to heat up. Washington Dulles has been witnessing a traffic bottleneck this week amid the ramp-up in commercial airlines flying in due to evacuations efforts. Uniting together. Last weekend, the United States Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) was activated to...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

U.S. Gave Taliban Names Of Americans, Allies To Evacuate

In a move that has prompted outrage among lawmakers and military officers, U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of the names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the airport perimeter controlled by the Islamic group. “Basically, they just put all those Afghans...

