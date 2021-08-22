Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Final Score: Raiders 17, Rams 16

By Turf Show Times
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night after a week of joint practices. LA looked improved on both sides of the ball but could not take home the win after a 17 to 16 defeat. First Quarter. After both teams exchanged punts in the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Las Vegas Raiders#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

‘Big Fight’ At Rams-Raiders Joint Practice On Thursday

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for a joint practice. On Wednesday, one of the Rams’ top players, Jalen Ramsey, reportedly got a little more than he bargained for. Ramsey attempted to lock down Raiders wide receive Hunter Renfrow – to no avail.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Stafford, Rams struggle in joint practice with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — There were dark clouds over the Los Angeles Rams during their first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with an unusual August rainstorm that alternated from drizzling to downpour and back again during the two-hour session.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Raiders to keep an eye on against Rams Saturday night

Coming off the heels of the team’s 20-7 victory against the Seattle Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders head down to familiar territory to take on the Los Angeles Rams for preseason game No. 2. The Raiders and Rams held joint practices this week so the players will already have experience squaring off against one another going into the game, which could make Saturday a little more interesting.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Rams scrimmages: What to watch for

The Las Vegas Raiders training-camp work gets cranked up a big notch as they will travel to Irvine, Calif. for two days of scrimmage work with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and Thursday prior to playing against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night. Arguably, the work during...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Rams open game thread

Here it is, Game 2 of the preseason for your Las Vegas Raiders as they visit the Los Angeles Rams. Training camp has been good for the Raiders. The 20-7 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks last Saturday night was good for the Raiders. The two scrimmage days this week against the Rams was good for the Raiders.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Rams scrimmage: Day 1 winners and losers

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their first of two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Wednesday. It appeared to be a solid day for the Raiders, but, as always, there were winners and losers during the session for Las Vegas. Let’s check it out.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Players to watch during Rams joint practices

Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Andre James (68) before the game against the the Tennessee Titans at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Before their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will have two joint...
NFLchatsports.com

4 things to keep an eye on in the Rams-Raiders joint practices this week

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed to Thousand Oaks to hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams. In recent years, teams have used these joint practices as the dress rehearsals for their starters, as this allows for them to be cagey with their scheme and mitigate injuries by not tackling to the ground.
NFLFox5 KVVU

Raiders Training Camp: Joint practice with LA Rams in Southern California

These joint practices are giving both the Raiders and the Rams a chance to see other players and other teams in a non-preseason game situation. The Raiders are still getting their individual work in on one field while the Rams are working out on the field next to them. But later ion practice the teams come together and the scrimmage first team versus first team.
NFL8newsnow.com

Raiders cut roster to 85 players; prepare for Saturday at LA Rams

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday, the Raiders announced their decisions today. Most notable, placekicker Daniel Carlson is returning to the lineup off the Covid-19 list and backup quarterback Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona was waived. The Raiders won...
NFLchatsports.com

3 Takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders first scrimmage with the Rams

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Although a scrimmage at practice does not tell all, there...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

How to Watch: Rams vs. Raiders Preseason Matchup

Coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener, the Los Angeles Rams will look to bounce back this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Rams hosted the Raiders for a two-day joint practice in advance of Saturday's preseason matchup. The...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders News: Nick Morrow and Richie Incognito injured in joint practice with Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders have been holding joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams over the past couple of days. Intensity is always heightened when two teams get to square off against each other, making these practices more interesting, but the downside is that also means the risk for injury increases. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the latter became a reality as starting linebacker Nicholas Morrow and starting guard Richie Incognito suffered injuries in today’s practice.
NFLKEYT

Raiders upbeat coming out of joint practices with LA Rams

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are coming out of two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams feeling confident about their ability to contend with the NFL’s best teams this season. Although Thursday’s session ended early following a fight on special teams which left Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a sour mood, his players were upbeat about what working with the Rams indicated for their development. With more teams choosing not to play starters in preseason games, joint practices are important. They’re also a valuable way to assess where teams stack up, and the Raiders acquitted themselves well in both areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy