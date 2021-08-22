Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Member Info for Bumble1968

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

Is it possible to delete one of your posts or are you stuck until admin see it?. Yes, I have read deeply into the technology and things will move on and progress. This appears to be a good investment anyway and my research is limited compared to some of you holders.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Lloy#Japenese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for SimonHinchi

We have a green hammer on the daily candles which is a bullish sign. I am tempted to start averaging down hmm....
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for Stealthworks

Look at it this way Pete, had it gone to 1-2p like the 'experts' on this board had predicted, you'd be sitting here with less than a grand wishing you had sold at 5p!. Had HE1 gone the other way, you may have patted yourself on your back that you made 30K, thrown a couple grand into a faceless charity to show your gratitude and chased the next big dream AIM share (which could well have ended in tears further on down the road). Its a never ending cycle.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Biginersguide

Anyone know what's gone wrong with the trade details, Its likeiton a few boards. at the virtual ESHG conference on Tuesday 31st August. The first use of a pharmacogenetic test in a neonatal intensive care setting using the #genedrive AIHL test for MT-RNR1. Follow the link. NASDAQ:TLSA10 Aug 2021 17:01.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for DogstarTrader

Lth 73, you almost always get a pullback on sudden rises like the one we had on Monday. These are later seen as "2nd chance buy-in opportunities" when confidence in the rise takes hold. Also, we have had 7 months of negativity as far as the SP is concerned where it came down from a high of 133.50 intraday on the 26th Jan to a low of 26 on the 17th August so a little time is needed for the market to adjust in it's thinking. My old TA teacher long ago said it was sometimes akin to turning an oil tanker around or sled dogs breaking out a sled and getting it up to speed - it takes a little while before momentum is established.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for kevgrimmley

Perfectly true you dont hire good additions to company unless theyre convinced its got good future so you would expect they have done their research on company. Thats a clue in itself . Looking forward to future of this company. RE: Reading-between-the-lines24 Aug 2021 10:07. Lets hope your unlucky 13...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for StrictlyZinc

£3.51 SHOULD go on the price but of course it won’t. I’d guess a pound or two and then the rise will be sold into. A new support at say £5.20 will ensue which will steadily grow over time. Just one possible outcome but most of us have been around long enough to know disappointment tends to rule the day. Over the short term on AIM anyway.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for CaptainBadger

I bumped into an old mate who works for Vestas (a major wind farm company) and he indicated there may of been some chatter with PRE. Just a rumour for now.
ScienceLife Style Extra

Member Info for Osmonds4eva

Ta Porks. At least I’ve broken my duck in commenting. Thanks to all for research, much appreciated. RE: BBC: Antibody tests offered to public for first time22 Aug 2021 12:34. I signed up last week for the government antibody test, which someone posted on the BB Board last week. I said I would up date you once I had got it.,
GoogleLife Style Extra

Member Info for Lifetheworry

That’s pretty rude. Well done if you buy and sell this and make money, and everyone (including CFP and HAGD are entitled to their opinion). Shame my history doesn’t go back to the day Mirabeau got one of the Harry’s removed for revealing a name that had Schlemiel screaming from the roof tops claiming it was him nor can I remember the name he revealed. It may have had the initials D T. Perhaps I am the elephant GB2 kept on referring to.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for bargain6405

It's been 2 months since we reached £1.11 so I think it's been a good week, At close on Friday we have seen 04/06 £1.07 11/06 £1.11 18/06 £1.07 25/06 £1.06 02/07 £1.02 09/07 1.01 16/07 £0.93 23/07 £0.95 30/07 £0.99 06/08 £1.1242 13/08 £1.1118 So in my opinion were in a better place. Have a great weekend all, try and switch off, relax and enjoy. Hope we can all reach our personal goals with this share in due coarse. Keep Smiling.
HealthLife Style Extra

Member Info for Wisheyedbortum

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy