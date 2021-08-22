101-Year-Old Lobsterwoman Yeets Lobster Back Into Ocean And Twitter Makes Her A Meme
New meme alert, people! And twitter is going wild over it, because this meme is somehow hilarious and wholesome all at once. It's hilarious because seeing a 101-year-old lobsterwoman yeeting a lobster that's not big enough off the boat and back into the ocean, but also wholesome because wow- being a 101-year-old lobsterwoman? And being as cool as her? One can only aspire to such greatness.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0