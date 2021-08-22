Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

101-Year-Old Lobsterwoman Yeets Lobster Back Into Ocean And Twitter Makes Her A Meme

By marielru
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New meme alert, people! And twitter is going wild over it, because this meme is somehow hilarious and wholesome all at once. It's hilarious because seeing a 101-year-old lobsterwoman yeeting a lobster that's not big enough off the boat and back into the ocean, but also wholesome because wow- being a 101-year-old lobsterwoman? And being as cool as her? One can only aspire to such greatness.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Memes#101 Year Old#The Boston Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Dream breaks the internet with “hair reveal”

Minecraft YouTuber Dream surprised fans by uploading an Instagram picture of him holding a framed GeorgeNotFound tweet while showing part of his hair, getting ever closer to a face reveal. With over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft creators around, and he’s gained...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Anti-masker tries to rip mask in half in viral TikTok - and the mask wins

A viral clip has been making the rounds on TikTok which shows the awkward moment an anti-masker tries to rip a mask in half and fails miserably. The short clip posted by @meidastouch) read: “This anti-masker tried to tear a mask in half at an anti-masker rally.”While the political stance of the man and attendees is unclear, the unidentified man is filmed on stage holding a mask in front of a supportive cheering crowd. In a desperate attempt to tear the mask, he becomes increasingly forceful but still fails. One TikTok user jokes that he “definitely popped a blood...
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Facebook Can't Believe Jack In The Box Posted This Hilariously Relatable Meme

Fast food chain Jack in the Box is known for their incredibly diverse menu, designed even with the time of day in mind. In 2013, they rolled out their Jack's Munchie Meal — available between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. only (via USA Today). As registered dietitian Robyn Flips told USA Today, "They must have hired some very stoned millennials to dream this stuff up." Well, it seems those same millennials might be working in Jack in the Box's social media department if a recent Facebook post is any indication.
Celebritiesmashed.com

Twitter Can't Believe Guy Fieri Just Posted These Memes

There's something of a digital feud brewing between Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk, and Guy Fieri is providing the comic relief no one knew they needed. You might remember Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" that had a Bible verse along the side of the sole and contained a drop of human blood (via ABC). Even though the black and red sneakers sold out within minutes of dropping online, Lil Nas X received quite a bit of backlash.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Floods Instagram With Selfies: Has Anything Changed?

After a week of silence, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flooded Instagram with tons of selfies. Fans of the TLC personality, however, had one simple question: Has anything really changed?. Tammy Slaton floods Instagram, tons of selfies. Roughly six hours, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram THREE different times to post...
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok star Timbo the Redneck dead at 18 after ‘Big Booty’ truck tragedy

Timothy Isaiah Hall, better-known as “Timbo the Redneck” from Florida on TikTok, has reportedly died in truck stunt gone gruesomely wrong. He was 18. Timbo — who racked up more than 200,000 followers and 2.5 million likes with his controversial Confederate comedy videos about #LivingSouthern — allegedly died doing what he loved most: Driving “doughnuts” in the front yard Saturday, when his prized pick-up truck — “Big Booty Judy” — flipped, ejected him and landed on top of his body.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

9-Year-Old Girl Wows Alicia Keys with Her Powerful Voice

On her way to the heights of stardom, a dynamic young girl has taken the internet by storm. The legendary Alicia Keys noticed her one-of-a-kind gift, using her iconic voice to give the 9-year-old a huge shoutout. 9-year-old Megan Rakesh, from the city Bengaluru in India, caught the attention of...
TV & VideosNew York Post

Fake ‘Catfish’ hunk viciously tricked 90 people: ‘It’s very addictive.’

There are plenty of fish in the sea and apparently one British catfish has caught over 90 of them. A British man found out that his boyfriend of eight months is actually not who he says he is. Lee, a 28-year-old project manager, felt like something was way off with his relationship when his his supposed beau “Paul” didn’t show up one night for a date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy