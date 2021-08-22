101-Year-Old Lobsterwoman Yeets Lobster Back Into Ocean And Twitter Makes Her A Meme

Fast food chain Jack in the Box is known for their incredibly diverse menu, designed even with the time of day in mind. In 2013, they rolled out their Jack's Munchie Meal — available between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. only (via USA Today). As registered dietitian Robyn Flips told USA Today, "They must have hired some very stoned millennials to dream this stuff up." Well, it seems those same millennials might be working in Jack in the Box's social media department if a recent Facebook post is any indication.