Richard Thaddeus Peltier, 92, of Manvel, entered God’s glory on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1929 in Danbury, Texas to the late Ronald Samuel Peltier and Blondina Anna (Imhauser) Peltier. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Community of Manvel. Richard grew up on Hoskins Mound in Danbury, Texas surrounded by his extended family. He would play, hunt, and fish with his cousins every day. The uncles even built a “school bus” to haul all the kids to the Danbury school. His cousins started calling him “Chet” while they were all playing marbles.