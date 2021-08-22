Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Guest column: Teaching Students how to feel about History

Daily Ardmoreite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic surges again with new force, teachers returning to Oklahoma classrooms must fight against state government interference to protect the health and safety of their students. A ban on mask mandates by the governor of the state has forced school districts to file legal action to implement common...

www.ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Race#High School#The U S Supreme Court#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Purdue University
Related
Educationmsmagazine.com

Educators Across the U.S. Pledge to Teach Truth: “We Refuse to Lie to Young People About U.S. History”

“How can one teach honestly about the nature of our society without examining how today’s racial inequality is a systemic legacy of this country’s history?”. Across the U.S., lawmakers in at least 28 states are attempting to pass so-called anti-critical race theory legislation that would prohibit teachers from teaching students about the role of racism, sexism and oppression throughout U.S. history.
CollegesPosted by
@JohnLocke

Martin Center Column Probes History of College Teaching Concerns

Matthew Stewart writes for the Martin Center about a new book that probes the history of questions about good college teaching. Each generation returns the same complaints: college teachers drone, college teachers lack creativity and spark, nay, they often lack even rudimentary pedagogical awareness. And since the ascendance of what William James coined the “PhD Octopus” of credentialism and narrowed specialization, far too many see their work with students as an impediment to their research. Look at the very idioms used to describe professorial work. Professors routinely refer to scholarship as “my work,” and teaching as “my load,” a burden to be endured. Jonathan Zimmerman, professor of history of education at the University of Pennsylvania, makes these and other observations in his book The Amateur Hour: A History of College Teaching in America.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

St. Louis Teachers Say ‘Soul Of Education’ At Stake In Debate Over How To Teach History

St. Louis teachers are on the front lines of a heated battle over whether to include discussions about systemic racism in their teaching plans. In school districts across the St. Louis region, some white parents are demanding that teachers stop talking about race and identity in the classroom. At board meetings and legislative hearings, they’ve armed themselves with large poster boards denouncing three highly contested words: critical race theory.
Richmond, TXEssence

A High School Student Shares How She Feels About In-Person Classes In The Midst Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

“If I, a 17-year-old student, can see the issue here, why can’t our politicians?”. As a high school senior in Richmond, Texas, my concern about heading back to school has heightened, considering Texas governor Greg Abbott’s position that Texas schools don’t need masks or social distancing mandates. And I’m not alone—other students and teachers are concerned, too.
EducationBakersfield Channel

This board game teaches students how to be entrepreneurs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Kids love playing games, but it’s even better when those games teach valuable lessons. The Entrepreneur Game by EESpeeks is educating future business owners. It was created by DM Media, Inc. President Elliott Eddie. "It is the world's first and only STEM accredited entrepreneur board game," said...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Elephant in the GOP

This week, during a visit with the mother of a domestic terrorist, a former president praised her attack on our democracy and accused an innocent police officer of murder. Now, in the interest of “seeking justice,” the former president wants to make the name of this police officer public, an act that would no doubt lead to attempts on the officer’s life.
CollegesTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: HEERF: A lifeline for students

Over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has taught us many unwanted lessons. Regardless of how you feel or what you believe about the virus, it has changed life as we know it, and mostly in negative ways. Northeastern State University's efforts to address these rapid changes began in earnest on...
chinookobserver.com

Guest column: IHS enthusiastically welcomes students to a great new year

On behalf of all our staff I am proud to enthusiastically welcome each of you to Ilwaco High School and to the start of the 2021-22 school year. The start of a new school year is an exciting time for many reasons. Among the many reasons for this excitement is the fact that regardless of how previous years have gone, we all get a fresh start and a clean slate. Also, let’s not forget that school is where we find our friends. Ilwaco High School is the place to be starting with the first day of school on Sept. 1.
Mantorville, MNKIMT

"Walk Through History" teaches people history of Mantorville

MANTORVILLE, Minn.- Mantorville pioneers woke up early on Saturday morning to educate community members about the history of the city. Actors portrayed the settlers as part of "Walk Through History" at Evergreen Cemetery. During one hour tours, attendees learned about notable figures including Dr. Josiah Dart, the city's first doctor,...
New Orleans, LAKEDM

From Optimistic To Anxious: How College Students In The Gulf South Feel About Returning To Campus

As college students in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi return to campus for the fall semester, some are excited to get a taste of the campus, while others are frightened. With coronavirus vaccines available, universities planned to return to normal operations by now, but the delta variant’s rapid rise, coupled with the region’s low vaccination rate, caused many to reverse course.
Educationweareteachers.com

Pandemic Teaching Year Three—How Are YOU Feeling?

In March, toward the end of the 2019-2020 year, schools were forced to close due to the pandemic. We were hopeful that things would calm down over the summer, but then the 2020-2021 year started with schools closed in most areas. In the months that followed, we went through a roller coaster of openings and closures, masking and social distancing guidelines, and never-ending quarantines.
Daily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Breakfast helps set the stage for academic success

Mornings during the school year can be a hectic blur for both parents and students trying to get out the door, but that should not be an excuse to skip breakfast. Whether it is a piece of whole wheat toast and a glass of milk or a more elaborate spread, the morning meal sets the stage for a successful day of learning.
KidsLongview News-Journal

How to navigate family feelings about returning to school

Whether it’s your child’s first day of kindergarten or the start of middle school, back-to-school season can bring a range of feelings – from worry to excitement – for the entire family. This year may be more emotional as many families spent the better part of the past two school years at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Writers Block: Teaching children about America’s history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Cameron Marasco wanted a book to teach her children about America and its founding principles. So, during the pandemic, she came up with “Freedom Friends”. “Last year was a challenging year with Covid being at home and I have three little ones, seven,...
CollegesColumbia Missourian

MU students return to campus with mixed feelings about COVID-19 protocols

Large groups of students crowded around campus as the fall semester came into full swing Monday. As students began in-person classes again, masks and social distancing were a rare sight in outdoor spaces. After more than a year of online instruction, MU students are back on campus for the start...
PoliticsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: The arrogance of power

During my freshman year at the University of Iowa, I had a discussion with a Jewish girl who maintained that what happened in Germany from 1933 onward could happen here. I argued it could not happen here because we had learned from history and because American democratic institutions like the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power were strong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy