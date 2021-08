The Pininfarina Battista is finally ready for the lime light. Nearly two years after it was first announced, the battery-powered hypercar has been unveiled in its road-ready form by the Italian coachbuilder-turned-automaker. What better way to kick off Monterey Car Week than by delivering on promises that at one point seemed impossible to keep. As part of the debut, Pininfarina released a slew of photos of the production-spec EV ripping around the curving roads of California. Fortunately, the car looks remarkably similar to prototype the brand first showed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The lines of its exposed carbon-fiber body flow...