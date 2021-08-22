Waiver Wire Report (Week 21)
The following ranking was one of the hardest I’ve done this season. It’s tough to rank the players based on season-long versus short-term. value with just a few weeks left. Some players are useful for just a week, but that’s all some managers need. Additionally, they are all not well-rounded contributors. Everyone has at least one major flaw (e.g. limited playing time, speed-only option). For these reasons, don’t just add the top player available. Go down a few spots to see if there is a better addition.fantasy.fangraphs.com
