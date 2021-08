MALAPPURAM, India (Reuters) – Vilified by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party for its high COVID-19 cases, Kerala’s apparent poor record may actually hold crucial lessons for the country in containing the outbreak as authorities brace for a possible third wave of infections. https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-should-brace-third-covid-19-wave-by-oct-say-health-experts-2021-06-18 The opposition-ruled, densely populated southern state is currently reporting the most number of coronavirus cases in the country and accounts for the second-highest national tally – unflattering headline numbers that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized upon as a reflection of bungled local leadership.