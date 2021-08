Tommy Savage passed away on August 18, 2021 at age 62. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Malone is 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.