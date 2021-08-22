Run like an Olympian with the Epic Oakley XEUS Glasses
After the long-awaited 20-year return of the Oakley OVERTHETOP in 2020, ww thought Oakley was done disrupting the sports and eyewear performance market. Turns out we were wrong. Complementing the OVERTHETOP glasses worn by sprinter Boldon in the 2000 Sydney Olympics Games, the new Oakley XEUS is a futuristic take on eyewear with some strange influences. From the Japanese Kabuto samurai-inspired design to the unique lens technology sported by the recently released Oakley Katos, the Oakley XEUS are god-like performance sunglasses.manofmany.com
