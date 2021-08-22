Wagoner group makes plans for Day of Caring

Aug. 22—WAGONER — People can help Wagoner Community Outreach clean their town and uplift others. "When you drive around Wagoner and you see a lot of trash sitting out that the trash company doesn't pick up and you have yards that have weeds that need cleaned up. Some people have trash piled up," said Outreach Treasurer Tom Winslow. "We're just trying to do a good-will deal for the city of Wagoner and make a difference."