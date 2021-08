Having a good estate plan can be critical in ensuring that your family is well taken care of after you are gone. More people are trying to go-it-alone and create their own estate planning documents using online tools to avoid the higher cost of hiring an estate planning attorney. Having a good estate plan can be critical in ensuring that your family is well taken care of after you are gone. While the quality of online tools continues to improve at a good pace, working with an experienced estate planning attorney remains the best way to ensure assets are distributed according to your wishes and in the most tax-efficient way possible. Too often, we see those who go-it-alone make mistakes that can be costly.