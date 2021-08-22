Sunday Supper for August 22

Music fans were heartbroken when they heard that a singer-songwriter with a pure voice and great empathy, Nanci Griffith, had passed away in Nashville. This week's "Sunday Supper" will offer some excerpts of a conversation I had with her in 1998 at Atlantic Recording Studios in NYC. Joining her in the studio was a pantheon of Texas songwriters - Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, Rodney Crowell, and Eric Taylor - plus NYC guitarist Frank Christian. One of the highlights was "Desperados Waiting for a Train," which they all performed together. We'll hear that, plus other Nanci Griffith favorites. (The entire session is available in the WFUV Vault.)