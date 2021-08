If you’re buying the Fiat 500 as a first car, or if it’ll be used as the second in a two-car household, most will find the range of this base-spec Action model absolutely fine. While it misses out on some fancy tech, it’s still easy to drive, and stands out from the city car crowd. Factor in monthly finance payments that comfortably undercut its closest competition, and the new electric version is likely to be just as popular as its petrol predecessor.