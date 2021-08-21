Cancel
Protests

Huge Turnout For Protest Against Mandating Vaccines at Brick Hospital

By Linda Schroeck
ocscanner.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick: Over 100 people showed up to the protest Hackensack Meridian’s vaccine mandate at Brick Hospital. Protesters lined up at Jack Martin Blvd waving flags and signs. Numerous cars were beeping in support of those protesting. Reporters on scene observed almost 90% or cars beeping and cheering as they drove by. One passer by screamed profanities since he believes that’s how you handle things that you disagree with.

ocscanner.news

