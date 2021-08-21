Huge Turnout For Protest Against Mandating Vaccines at Brick Hospital
Brick: Over 100 people showed up to the protest Hackensack Meridian’s vaccine mandate at Brick Hospital. Protesters lined up at Jack Martin Blvd waving flags and signs. Numerous cars were beeping in support of those protesting. Reporters on scene observed almost 90% or cars beeping and cheering as they drove by. One passer by screamed profanities since he believes that’s how you handle things that you disagree with.ocscanner.news
