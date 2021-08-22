Cancel
'He Never Stood a Chance': the Fateful Downfall of Haiti's President

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise began this year by warning that his country was a land of coups, conspiracy and murder. In the days before he was shot dead in a murky international plot last month, he was telling friends that enemies were out to get him. "He...

Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
AmericasMarietta Daily Journal

One of Haiti’s richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

Just a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the brazen murder of President Jovenel Moise and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically.“I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”
Public SafetyPosted by
The New York Times

He Guarded Haiti’s Slain President. And He’s a Suspect in a Drug Inquiry.

Michel Martelly, the former president of Haiti, leaves a hospital in the earthquake-stricken town of Les Cayes, Aug. 20, 2021. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times) PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The commander in charge of guarding the Haitian president’s home quickly became a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month when his security team inexplicably melted away, enabling hit men to enter the residence with little resistance and kill the president in his own bedroom.
Americasnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Haiti judge with controversial past put in charge of slain president’s murder probe

An investigative judge, who raised eyebrows last year when he was accused of refusing to investigate a corruption complaint against Haiti’s first lady and several government officials after a controversial no-bid purchase of new identification system has been tapped to oversee the investigation into the murder of President Jovenel Moïse.
Politicswearebreakingnews.com

Haiti Increases Security Of Judges After Assassinated President

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haitian authorities have requested armed guards to reinforce the security of the judges, who are preparing to announce who will supervise the proceedings related to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Justice Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, said some judges...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

One month after Haitian president slain, painful confusion prevails

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A month after assassins slipped into President Jovenel Moise’s private residence under the cover of nightfall and carried out a brazen attack on the head of state, the Caribbean country remains far from any clarity about the crime or emotional closure. Haitian authorities claim a group of...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Haiti's history of violence and disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Haiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first Black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century. But it has suffered cycles of violence, invasion and repression for most of its subsequent history,...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Many earthquake survivors expect no help from Haitian officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
WorldVoice of America

Haitian Judge Resigns From Assassination Case

WASHINGTON - Haitian Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, chosen to oversee President Jovenel Moise's assassination case, has resigned from the investigation, citing personal reasons, in a letter Friday that bears his signature and the stamp of the court. The letter, obtained by VOA Creole, states that he is sending the case back...
PoliticsWRAL

New judge tapped in Haiti to oversee Moïse slaying case

LES CAYES, Haiti — A Haitian justice official has appointed a new judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, acting more than a week after his predecessor withdrew from the case and as the country struggles with recovering from the devastating magnitude 7.2. earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands.
AgricultureBoston Herald

Editorial: Haiti needs our help now

Once again Haiti finds itself on the tragic side of the world’s disaster divide and its need for help is urgent. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake, more powerful than the whopper that killed more than 200,000 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2010, has rocked the country’s more remote southern peninsula, killing more than 2,100, leveling thousands of homes and leaving hundreds more missing and presumed trapped under rubble.
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a judicial official said Thursday. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of...
AmericasHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Is Haiti really cursed?

Is Haiti being punished for the “pact” reached with the devil to win its independence in 1804? Conservative icon Pat Robertson made this claim in January 2010 on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC following the catastrophic earthquake of Jan. 12. Robertson was alluding to the Aug. 14, 1791, Voodoo ceremony at Cayman Woods, near Cap Français, then the capital of France in the New World.
WorldUS News and World Report

Haitians Seek Help at Overwhelmed Hospitals After Quake, Deaths Top 1,400

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -Doctors in Haiti battled on Monday in makeshift tents to save the lives of hundreds of injured people, including young children and the elderly, outside hospitals overwhelmed by a major earthquake that killed at least 1,419 people. Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake brought down tens of thousands...
AdvocacyCanton Daily Ledger

Our Haitian neighbors need human solidarity

Some 1,800 miles from downstate Illinois, Haiti and its recent disasters are another time and place. But “no one is an island,” as it’s sung. Likewise, no island should stand alone. How can those with nothing lose everything?. Exactly 100 years ago, in the aftermath of the U.S. military’s 1915...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S., France shaped Haiti's long history of political turmoil

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The powerful earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14 followed a long series of natural and human-caused disasters to rock the country. Unfortunately, if history offers any clues, earthquake relief efforts will be complicated by the nation's recent political unrest. President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated less...
Environmentabc-usa.org

IM Responds to August 14 Earthquake in Haiti

—International Ministries (IM) and American Baptist Churches USA invite prayers and support for Haiti and the people of Haiti in the wake of the August 14 earthquake, which devastated the southern portion of the Caribbean nation. As of August 19, the deaths of over 2,000 persons and injuries of more than 12,000 are attributed to the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck about 150 km west of the capital city, Port-au-Prince. The initial quake has been followed by ongoing aftershocks and compounded by heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Grace. These natural disasters occurred even as the Haitian people continue to endure years of social unrest, economic hardships, increased gang violence, and heightened political unrest in the aftermath of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Haiti Still Seeking Judge To Probe President's Assassination

Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate...

