Alabama's health officer says the State is a “real crisis” over the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott Harris expressed frustration during a press conference as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the state. Much of the surge is the result of people refusing to get vaccinated or change their behavior. Hospitalizations in Alabama are now nearing the three thousand mark that was set in January. The state ranks fourth for new cases per capita and continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. A state dashboard reporting virus cases in schools was reactivated Friday, showing more than four thousand cases reported this week.