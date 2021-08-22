Resident Evil Village's second "performance patch" brings "minor fine-tuning" on PC
A performance patch for Resident Evil Village on Steam is rolling out next week. In a brief tweet on the developer's official social media channels, Capcom said this update - the second in the developer's fight to stabilise the horror game on PC - fixes an issue where "certain" unspecified CPUs were "unable to launch the game", as well as the "minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes", although what, exactly, graphical processes the update will address.www.eurogamer.net
Comments / 0