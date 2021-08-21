Cancel
Lizzo Has A Message For Her Haters In Latest Fashion Moment

By Sharde Gillam
thebuzzcincy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Lizzo has a message for all her haters with her latest look and we’re here for it!. Yesterday, the “Rumors” singer was spotted headed to dinner in West Hollywood wearing a statement-making graphic t-shirt that caught everybody’s eye. The t-shirt featured a nearly nude, back shot image of the star as she wore nothing but black cheeky undies and her long, jet-black hair. “Enuff to feed the needy,” the graphic tee read along with the words “Lizzo” and “Rumors” sparsed across the top. The t-shirt message comes after Lizzo took to IG Live to address the fatphobic, sexist, and racist messages she’d been receiving as of late, which has only increased since her video for “Rumors” with Cardi B dropped just last week. And with this look, Lizzo is seemingly addressing those haters again, but this time in a more subtle, subliminal way.

