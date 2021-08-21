Lizzo Has A Message For Her Haters In Latest Fashion Moment

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lizzo took the Hip Hop community by storm scooping up awards everywhere she goes. Lizzo may not look like what the industry has tried to force feed the world for years with a perfect 10 over everything that nine times out of ten will be a one hit wonder. Lizzo proud of who she is in every aspect has never let what some call perfect define her. However no matter how strong a person is sometimes people and their hateful BS can get to you and although Lizzo is a wonder women in Hip Hop at the end of the day she is still a human being with feelings.