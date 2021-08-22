Cancel
Blood Connection offers COVID-19 antibody testing for donors as cases spike

Blueridgenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blood Connection, a community nonprofit blood center, is offering COVID-19 antibody screening to all blood donors for a limited time. The antibody screening will test each donor’s blood to see if it contains antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and/or antibodies from exposure to the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release.

