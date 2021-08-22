Cancel
Garfield County, OK

It's time for fall garden tasks

By Deloris Castor
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs August winds down, it’s time to start thinking and planning for early fall gardening tasks. Here are just a few things to consider. • For your landscape. Watch for fall specials at garden centers and nurseries since fall is a great time for planting many ornamentals. Choose spring flowering bulbs as soon as available. Plant cool-season annuals like pansies, ornamental cabbage or kale, snapdragons and dusty miller when temperatures begin to cool.

