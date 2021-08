Reporters had to stake out the Glasgow Airport on Wednesday to get a look at which Rangers FC players and support staff had been affected by a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the club. Now, the Rangers will have to take on Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday without a number of key personnel, including manager Steven Gerard, captain James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Calvin Bassey. They’ll try to hold onto a 1-0 lead on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off and you can catch the action live on Paramount+.