This might have prompted short-term traders to pull profits after Monday’s price surge, which took gold prices back above $1800 per ounce. On Monday, gold opened just above $1780 and closed at $1806 in brisk trading. This was followed by Tuesday’s price action, which included a higher high and a higher low than Monday. However, on Tuesday, gold futures were unable to close above the 100-day moving average (currently fixed at $1809.50) which on a technical basis has served as the first level of resistance, followed by major resistance, which occurs at the 200-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1812.50.