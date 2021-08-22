Heavy rain, flooding from Henri's outer bands Sunday and Monday

We are closely watching Henri, now a hurricane, tracking northward off the East Coast, bringing big waves, rip currents, and tidal flooding to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. For the rest of the WFMZ viewing area, expect plenty of tropical downpours, showers and even a few thunderstorms associated wit Henri. Parts of Long Island and New England will be seeing more direct impacts as well as forecast guidance continues to show a landfall somewhere in this region. Some of Henri’s moisture will get drawn back a bit farther west and interact with high humidity and an upper level trough over our region to enhance showers and t-storms later tonight into at least Monday morning. Whatever happens with Henri, moving through next week, things look relatively quiet, sunnier, and warmer, with continued high humidity. A front approaching late in the week may bring a return to slightly more active weather with scattered showers and storms.