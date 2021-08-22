How To Throw A Safari-Themed Baby Shower

Sure, the spring season is in the rearview mirror, and summer isn’t far behind. But these flower-inspired crafts will keep blooms fresh and the garden vibes flowering all year round. And while there’s no shortage of crafting inspiration on the internet, this list is worth scrolling through for several reasons. For one, the flower crafts here are easy — as in, your kid could do most of them without much supervision. Another reason is that quite a few of these crafts are edible and delicious. So while construction paper crafts are easily accessible, spending some time in the kitchen can create a craft that’ll go an even longer way in making your kids and family members very happy. Some of these ideas sprung from childhood memories; some have variations to mix things up; others are the product of websites so genius, we just had to share their inspiring work here.