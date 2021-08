A recent study by Microsoft revealed that after the upheaval of this last year, 41% of workers are contemplating quitting their jobs. But with the rising cost of everything, many feel unhappily stuck at work. Darcy Eikenberg, author of the new book, "Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job", joined us to reveal the secrets to reclaiming your life at work and succeeding on your own terms without resorting to the drastic measures of finding a new job, starting a business, or bowing to an early and unwanted retirement—and without settling or sacrificing your health, family life, and well-being.