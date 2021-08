James Dhembe of the Red Baron Diner at Southbridge Municipal Airport is among small business owners who have shown the meaning of perseverance in the face of obstacles. Dhembe of Southbridge and a former partner opened the diner in 2017. At the time, Dhembe also owned Jimmy D’s in Sturbridge, a shop that sold sandwiches, soups, salads and ice cream. He has since closed the Sturbridge business and currently is sole owner and operator of the Red Baron Diner.