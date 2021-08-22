Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Song to Get You Through the Week: Surf's up for the Jacklights on 'Beach'

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were at their recent show at Ralph's Rock Diner, you would know that Boston band the Jacklights are capable of delivering a blistering set of straight-up rock 'n' roll. They have presence and energy, and their music has a satisfying punk crunch to it. Really, there's no better way to get a feel for what a band is made of then seeing them live, but still, studio recordings do have the advantage of showing different layers and textures. That's certainly the case with the Jacklights' recent music video, “Beach.”

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Patton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rock Band#Ralph S Rock Diner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Nao, Katy B, Carlie Hanson and Jade Bird will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Asbury, NJnewjerseystage.com

Makin Waves Song of the Week: “Close to You” by Ser Xerri

Jersey Shore-based Bar/None recording artist Little Hag appears in the video of the new solo single of Remember Jones guitarist Ser Xerri. The track was produced by Brick + Mortar drummer John Tacon. PHOTO BY LVL 13. After a pre-pandemic year that included touring the U.S. as guitarist for Remember...
MusicThe FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Indigo De Souza has a rangy, classic-feeling indie rock voice that makes her perfect for a song like “Real Pain”, which builds from placid balladry to a screeching peak and, finally, back to anthemic. — SD.
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Remi Wolf, Shannon & The Clams, Red Velvet & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Remi Wolf, Clinton Kane, Shannon & The Clams and Red Velvet will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

LOUD MIND | Debut Album from Americana Artist Nathan Jacques

The debut album from Schubert Publishing artist Nathan Jacques is now available on all streaming services as well as CD and vinyl. “Loud Mind” is a 12 song Americana Concept Album that tells the tale of the main character as he begins his journey across vast oceans and empty deserts while searching for lost love and a chance at redemption. The story is told with soaring steel guitars, vast soundscapes that evoke the American West and Jacques ever present Martin guitar.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
American Songwriter

New Box Set from The Beach Boys, ‘Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971’

Five CD collection celebrates and chronicles the band’s late ’60s/early ’70s era with 108 previously unreleased tracks, demos, live recordings, a capella tracks and more. Los Angeles – August 27, 2021 – The Beach Boys new box set, Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, is out now; this one is to honor the 50th anniversary of the band’s timeless and often underappreciated albums, Sunflower and Surf’s Up.
Musicwrir.org

what’s up, beaches?

Tons of new music today, including featured band The Beaches. Tune in. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite song…or band. jaysandusky Friday Breakfast Blend August 20th, 2021.
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

Song of the Week: “...Better Than Being in Love" by Parisalexa

The summer's winding down, and aside from our quick-but-oppressive mid-August heat wave, Portland's dog days have been curiously low-key. We've been dealing with cloudy morning skies which the sun doesn't bother bursting through until 1 or 2 p.m., and most of our collective enthusiasm about Hot Vax Summer has been tempered by the complicated, unsexy realities of life in year two of a stubborn pandemic.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Listen Up: Jared Fiske delivers beautiful, melancholy 'Already Gone'

There’s really no way to prepare one’s self for how achingly beautiful and melancholy Jared Fiske’s new album, “We’re Already Gone,” is. It’s evident from the delicate, electrifying rainfall of notes that open the album, and in the wistful, contemplative tone with which the vocals begin. Fiske, a Sturbridge musician who will be performing at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Vincent’s in Worcester — is a talented musician, certainly, but here he cuts extremely close to the bone, and makes the listener feel every inch of pain.
Brooklyn, NYarcamax.com

Doja Cat to host 2021 Video Music Awards

NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12. Doja Cat is no stranger to the awards ceremony. Last year,...
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Halsey Explores the Beauty and Brutality of New Motherhood on ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Earlier this month, Halsey released a video that followed them walking barefoot through the immaculate halls of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, eyeing historic paintings of the Madonna and Child before revealing the baroque, sacrosanct cover art for their fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. The image depicts Halsey, who just gave birth in July, holding a baby, their left breast exposed, in an ornate portrait of a mother modeled after Jean Fouquet’s Gothic diptych Virgin & Child Surrounded by Angels.  They’d set the scene. If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power is intended...
Garland, TXPosted by
The Boot

Top 5 LeAnn Rimes Songs

When LeAnn Rimes made her country debut, she couldn’t even drive yet. The teenage ingenue from Garland, Texas, was poised to become the 20th century's version of Patsy Cline thanks to her mature (even for a grownup!) pipes and girl-next-door aesthetic. Unfortunately, much of that never came to fruition, as Rimes’ personal life dominated the tabloids -- but she's still given us some darn good music.
CelebritiesNME

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony

Doja Cat has been revealed as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, scheduled for next month in New York. The artist is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. Her newly announced role at this year’s ceremony will also mark her hosting debut.
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From Halsey, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Halsey drops their magnum opus, BTS receives a late-summer assist from Megan Thee...
MusicVulture

Halsey’s Rock Album Is Perfect Alchemy

Halsey leapt from internet renown to genuine pop stardom at a moment when the barriers separating IRL and URL fame began to crumble, and it became possible to jump-start a music career by force of not just talent but also the maintenance of a cool and intriguing internet presence. This was the era where Drake frequented Blogspot, and the Weeknd dropped songs anonymously on YouTube; Tyler, the Creator would answer probing inquiries on the early question-and-answer site Formspring; and A$AP Mob and Halsey tightened up aesthetics on Tumblr. There, the singer, born Ashley Frangipane of Middlesex County in North Jersey, spoke with brutal honesty about struggles stemming from having a Black father and white mother; about being bisexual; about body issues; whatever felt pressing and important. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, became active in fan communities for pop-rock acts like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer and released songs of her own, covers and originals revealing an expressive singing voice and a keen sense of what’s percolating in pop. On 2015’s Badlands, their debut album, Halsey was hit-or-miss, though, always in lock step with the sound of the middle of the decade — recall the slippery EDM hybridization of Taylor Swift’s 1989, or the hip-hop-tinged torch songs of Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, or the tense synth-rock of Night Visions–era Imagine Dragons — but not always as pointed and confident as the defiant (if cloying) millennial anthem “New Americana.” The style was there; the substance could use a bit of fine-tuning, a classic Tumblr dilemma. After working through trap-pop vibes and heartbreaking life changes on 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — the Reputation to Badlands’ 1989, in a way — Halsey stepped her game up on last year’s Manic, a more assured collection full of lacerating honesty about the highs and lows of bipolar disorder but too stuffed with songs and ideas that didn’t complement each other.
Celebritiesloudersound.com

Ray Of Light: the triumphant life and tragic death of Stevie Ray Vaughan

It was on August 27 that the news broke. The first flash came over the Associated Press wire that Monday morning in 1990 at about seven o’clock: ‘Copter crash in East Troy, Wisconsin. Five fatalities, including a musician.’ Keen-eyed staffers at the Austin American-Statesman caught that item and began putting the pieces together as AP provided fresh details every half-hour: the mysterious ‘musician’ soon became ‘a member of Eric Clapton’s entourage’, and then ‘a guitarist’. By 9.30am, rumours spread that Stevie Ray Vaughan, Austin’s favourite son, was on board the crashed aircraft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy