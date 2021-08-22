Virus Mutation-Mapping Tool Could Yield Stronger COVID Boosters and Universal Vaccines
Researchers at CU Boulder have developed a platform that can quickly identify common mutations on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allow it to escape antibodies and infect cells. Published recently in Cell Reports, the research marks a major step toward successfully developing a universal vaccine for not only COVID-19, but also potentially for influenza, HIV and other deadly global viruses.scitechdaily.com
