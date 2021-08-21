Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On Not Playing In The Preseason
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played a single snap during the preseason. In fact, he doesn’t even suit up in full pads. The veteran quarterback wouldn’t have it any other way. Matt LaFleur has opted to keep Rodgers on the sideline for the entirety of the preseason. In doing so, he ensures his veteran quarterback stays healthy ahead of the 2021 season. Plus, at this point in Rodgers’ career, it’s not like he needs more live in-game snaps to be ready for the regular season.allfans.co
