Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

SUPER-COUPONING: Back to achool — what does it look like this year?

By Jill Cataldo CTW Features
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should we know for the back-to-school shopping season this year? Have any of your savings strategies changed in this post-pandemic landscape?. My shopping and savings tips for the back-to-school season usually don’t change that much year to year. Typically, I embrace a loss-leader strategy on school supplies by skimming sales ads for the best deals, then buying when items are priced at or below .25 each. In previous years, I’ve seen far more penny school supplies and free-after-rebate supplies than I’ve seen this year, but there are still some great deals to be had.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: There’s Something for Everyone at Huckberry’s Sale on Sale

Earlier this week we noticed that Huckberry was restocking their sale section. Now, we know what they’ve been working up to: from now through Monday, they’re offering an extra 15% off all sale gear (that’s 1,291 items, to be exact). Which ultimately means you can get over 50% off some of their best outerwear, shoes, home goods and more.
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
Retailgoodmorningamerica.com

Labor Day sales 2021: What to expect and where to shop

Labor Day weekend is just under two weeks away. When the calendar rolls around to this end of summer holiday, it is a wake-up call that the last few days to soak in the sun with friends and family are upon us, but more importantly, it’s time to shop the Labor Day retail sales.
EducationMLive.com

Amazon’s back to school deals, save on backpacks & accessories

Amazon offers back to school savings for kids in every grade. Browse fun picks at low prices, and find the perfect backpack, lunch bag, accessory, and more—all in Amazon’s back to school shop. Amazon Prime members get access to fast shipping and exclusive deals. For only $12.99/month, save big on...
Shoppingthedoctorstv.com

26 Hot Sales to Shop This Weekend Including a Vitamix for Under $200

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

What Does the Future of Outdoor Retailer Look Like?

Although the industry has been eager for Outdoor Retailer’s in-person return, last week’s summer market event in Denver was noticeably lighter than in the past — due in part to the Delta variant and rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. Many core outdoor footwear brands that typically attend opted out well in advance, and several executives chose to stay behind in the days leading up to the event. Also, market leaders such as Keen made the tough decision to pull out within days of the show’s start after making plans to present spring ’22 looks. Marisa Nicholson, SVP and show director...
GardeningPosted by
Mashed

What Is Parsley Really And What Does It Taste Like?

You've seen it on your steaks. You've seen it on your eggs. You've probably seen it the most on those fancy, glossy pictures food magazines use for their cover spreads. You might have thought it was some kind of plastic decoration the waiter put on your food for a laugh and never touched it. No matter where you go or what you try, you've probably eaten this little green plant more times than you realize.
ElectronicsRoad & Track

The Best Labor Day Deals on Tech, Tools, Outdoor Gear, and More

The unofficial end of summer sneaks up in the blink of an eye, as you enjoy end-of-season barbecues, escapes to lake houses, camping trips, and long days at the beach. It’s the last hurrah to live at a lazy pace before the early-September launch into hyperspace happens. It's also a...
ShoppingTODAY.com

Labor Day Sales 2021: 17 deals that you can shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Labor Day...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Shiso And What Does It Taste Like?

Even if you never encountered shiso at the grocery store, you may have enjoyed this special ingredient without even knowing it. According to The New York Times, shiso, sometimes known as perilla and beefsteak herb, has a bright taste, reminiscent of mint or basil. It also has hints of cinnamon, anise, and cilantro. The leaves of the plant also tend to have a slight bite, similar to ginger. While the beguiling herb has a flavor that is challenging to pin down, it immediately makes an impression and can elevate any dish. It has a robust flavor that stands up to lots of different flavors and ingredients.
Posted by
Todd Brison

This is What Perfection Looks Like

The power saw spun, just below her eyes, blade whirring through the air. That’s when time stopped. My wife and I stood, side by side, at the workbench in our basement. For a while now, we’ve been renovating the kitchen. This day’s task — cut beadboard for the new backsplash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy