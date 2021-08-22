SUPER-COUPONING: Back to achool — what does it look like this year?
What should we know for the back-to-school shopping season this year? Have any of your savings strategies changed in this post-pandemic landscape?. My shopping and savings tips for the back-to-school season usually don’t change that much year to year. Typically, I embrace a loss-leader strategy on school supplies by skimming sales ads for the best deals, then buying when items are priced at or below .25 each. In previous years, I’ve seen far more penny school supplies and free-after-rebate supplies than I’ve seen this year, but there are still some great deals to be had.www.nwitimes.com
