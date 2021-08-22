Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 1:21 AM EDT until SUN 3:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.