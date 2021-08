Some part of the road between here and Santiago de Compostela will eventually decide the Ineos Grenadiers hierarchy at this Vuelta a España, but it wasn’t the portion of the N-627 that led into Burgos at the end of stage 2. Although Adam Yates lost 31 seconds there after he was caught behind a crash with 4.2 kilometres remaining, he maintains his place alongside Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz in the team’s triumvirate of leaders.