Premier League

Thomas Tuchel reveals he asked the Chelsea board if they were sure about sacking 'true legend' Frank Lampard... and told them the former boss 'deserves more time' before taking over

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel revealed he told the Chelsea board to reconsider sacking predecessor as head coach Frank Lampard before the German arrived at the club. The current Blues head coach was brought in as Lampard's replacement in January of this year when the club were sat in ninth spot in the Premier League. Tuchel has since revolutionised this Chelsea team and won the Champions League title with them in May.

