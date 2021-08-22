Cancel
Gardening

Giving Garden

By Meredith Moran
richmondmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past decade, Mark Lewis and Tracy Citeroni’s “giving garden” has become a staple in their Woodland Heights neighborhood, fostering a sense of community and allowing those who pass by to take their pick of fresh vegetables and herbs. Gardening played a large role in both of their childhoods,...

Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Kitchen Detail Brings a Big Home Decor Trend to a Tiny, Unexpected Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the fun decorating trends happening in the home decor world right now, colorful wall murals might be one of my favorites. With so many different ways to get creative with paint, seeing people create unique, colorful, and personal murals feels like a breath of fresh air. To that end, freelance graphic designer and all around artistic person Laura Horstmann painted a mini mural in her home, and I honestly cannot get over it — mainly because of where she put it: her kitchen backsplash.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Transforming Dish Rack Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens (and Dorms, too!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you live in a small space and haven’t explored collapsible organization solutions for your home, what are you waiting for? Collapsible products have been a game changer for how I navigate my home, from foldable food storage to laundry care. What makes it so unique and convenient is that it expands exactly how you need it to, and when you’re done, it collapses so compactly that it can be stored in a small area without creating more clutter.
GardeningNebraskaTV

Melinda's Garden Moment: design a quilt garden

Create a unique garden inspired by a nearby botanic garden or arboretum. Here at Boerner Botanical Gardens they created a patchwork quilt of All-America Selections winning flowers and vegetables. These plants are tested nationally and proven locally to perform well in the backyard gardens and containers. Just like a fabric...
Marion County, FLGainesville.com

Planning a fall food garden

As the summer begins to wane, fall is fast approaching. Now is the time to begin planning for a successful fall food garden. The difference between an abundant crop and a garden failure is often determined before the first seed is planted. First, it is essential to understand the basic...
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Magic of fall is found in the garden

STILLWATER – When summer begins to fade, don’t hang up that gardening trowel just yet. A renewed season of fall vegetables awaits in your backyard. Oklahoma’s mild climate is ideal for fall gardening, and Oklahoma State University Extension provides educational opportunities for both experienced and novice gardeners to extend the growing season.
Plaquemine, LApostsouth.com

Plaquemine Garden Club names August Garden of the Month

The home of Jeff and Larie Dupont -- along with their girls, Collyn and Rilyn -- has been chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club yard of the month for August. They live in Cypress Landing in the Island. The main flower bed consists of sunflower Brown-Eyed Girl, Salvia Mystic Spires,...
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Gardening: The Bradford pear ban

On Oct. 1, 2024, plant nurseries will no longer sell Bradford pear trees in the state of South Carolina. You can have Bradford pears in your yard after that date, they just can’t be legally sold. There are good reasons for this ban, but let’s start with why this tree has become popular.
Gardeningcrossroadstoday.com

Bebe Rexha is a keen gardener

Bebe Rexha grows her own tomatoes. The ‘Meant To Be’ singer has revealed that gardening is one of her favourite hobbies and she learned how to grow her own fruit and vegetables from her Albanian father who grew up on a farm in Macedonia. She said: “I have a huge...
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Master Gardener: A guide to wet weather gardening

We have had a lot of rain recently, this is not news to gardeners. My garden beds are looking lush, and I’ve adapted to working in a wet summer environment. I keep a couple of large containers on my patio to collect rain water, which is more convenient and perhaps more beneficial for my plants. In order to prevent a breeding spot for mosquitoes, I add a some Mosquito Bits to the container. This pesticide is a biological control, containing the bacteria bacillus thuringiensis, which is toxic to insect larvae but harmless to mammals.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Scoop: Peat-free gardening

Do you know where your potting soil comes from and what it contains? If you’ve been gardening for a long time, you probably cherish peat moss. It can be purchased by itself in bags or bales, or as the main ingredient in almost every growing medium. Peat moss improves the...
Westlake, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Westlake celebrates a bloom in gardens

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake is known for many things, including its beautiful gardens. Each year, the city celebrates the creativity and care residents give their gardens through the Westlake in Bloom competition. This year’s entries were judged in early July. The winners were announced Aug. 9 at an appreciation and...
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener basic training

Who are the Master Gardeners that write this column? We are adult volunteers trained by Penn State Extension. After training, Master Gardeners help Extension serve the public by answering gardening questions, speaking to groups, working with 4-H gardening projects, maintaining Extension demonstration gardens, teaching plant science and horticulture, writing gardening articles, and many other ways. Master Gardeners are willing and able to educate individuals and groups on vegetable and flower gardening, plant selection, composting and soil health, controlling pests safely, pollinator gardening, pruning, and more. Our program supports Penn State Extension by disseminating unbiased, research-based consumer horticulture information to the public. Do any of these activities sound like something you enjoy?
GardeningWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: The Summer of Squash

Have you locked your car doors and barricaded your open porches? If you don’t want any more zucchini gifts, then maybe you should. Gardeners the world over make that joke every year when the squash plants start to produce their bountiful crops. I was reminded of the joke because the...
GardeningEunice News

What to do in the garden in August

The heat is turned up and the rain is unrelenting. What can you do this month in the garden? As we look forward to cooler fall weather there are things to do to prepare for the fall and still time to tackle summertime gardening tasks. Prune your blooming roses back about one-third of their height in late August to early September to encourage new blooms for October and November. Remove all the…
Gardeningleitesculinaria.com

The Garden That Almost Ate Roxbury

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Never underestimate the power of Mother Nature. One summer, David and The One fought a nearly-losing battle against the overwhelming growth of their newly expanded garden that, for whatever reason, went berserk and threatened to bury them in mountains of veggies.
GardeningRecorder

Giving Tree School’s garden takes learning outdoors

In her 32nd year teaching at the Giving Tree School, Merrilee Kane continues to enjoy the rhythms of nurturing young children in many ways, including through outdoor play, stories and songs, creative games and nutritious snacks. When the school closed for four months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Ames, IAiastate.edu

Yard and Garden: Growing Herbs in the Home Garden

AMES, Iowa -- Herbs are annuals, biennials and perennials that die back to the ground each year and are used for their flavor, fragrance and medicinal properties. These easy-to-grow plants not only provide new and different flavors and aromas to food but can be beautiful additions to the landscape. Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, answers some frequently asked questions on growing herbs at home.
GardeningCrossville Chronicle

Fall Gardeners Festival returns with host of gardening info

The University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is pleased to welcome the public back to the center for the Fall Gardeners Festival, set Aug. 31 at the Hwy. 70 N. facility. This event is free and open to the public, with registration at 8 a.m. and presentations from...
Gardeningwalterborolive.com

Composting enriches gardens

According to Clemson’s Home & Garden Information Center, “Composting is controlling the natural decay of organic matter by providing the right conditions for composting critters to convert yard trimmings into a product that can be returned to your landscape and garden. Tiny organisms (mainly bacteria, fungi and protozoa) break down garden and landscape trimmings in a moist, aerobic (oxygen-demanding) environment. The final product is a dark, crumbly form of decomposed organic matter”.

