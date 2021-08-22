Giving Garden

Who are the Master Gardeners that write this column? We are adult volunteers trained by Penn State Extension. After training, Master Gardeners help Extension serve the public by answering gardening questions, speaking to groups, working with 4-H gardening projects, maintaining Extension demonstration gardens, teaching plant science and horticulture, writing gardening articles, and many other ways. Master Gardeners are willing and able to educate individuals and groups on vegetable and flower gardening, plant selection, composting and soil health, controlling pests safely, pollinator gardening, pruning, and more. Our program supports Penn State Extension by disseminating unbiased, research-based consumer horticulture information to the public. Do any of these activities sound like something you enjoy?
Comments / 0