Giving Garden

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the fun decorating trends happening in the home decor world right now, colorful wall murals might be one of my favorites. With so many different ways to get creative with paint, seeing people create unique, colorful, and personal murals feels like a breath of fresh air. To that end, freelance graphic designer and all around artistic person Laura Horstmann painted a mini mural in her home, and I honestly cannot get over it — mainly because of where she put it: her kitchen backsplash.