Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers get quality early play in a 26-20 preseason win over the Lions

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the outcome wasn’t as important as the quality of play in the Steelers’ third preseason contest of 2021. But both categories were pleasing in the first half as the Men of Steel came away with a 26-20 victory over Detroit. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.

NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Comment About Steelers QB Situation Is Going Viral

The Steelers have two intriguing options on their roster for the backup spot in Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph. During a recent press conference, Mike Tomlin made it clear that he’s content with his team’s quarterback situation. “I like the position we’re in,” Tomlin said. “I think we have four...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized, every practice rep analyzed, every breath they took was watched closely by Steeler fans. One of the most anticipated roster fights I can remember was set to headline the Steelers return to preseason football.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary has real problems

Mike Hilton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Steven Nelson was released and ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers responded by signing Arthur Maulet from the Jets and drafting Tre Norwood in the 7th round. But it was okay, because the Steelers were going to fill the holes Hilton and Nelson left with players already on the roster.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth grabs two TDs in preseason game vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a new fantasy football stud on their hands. But more importantly, Pat Freiermuth proved in Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions that he could be a dangerous red zone threat. With longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger operating the offense, the hosts lit it up...
NFLcbslocal.com

Roethlisberger Throws 2 Touchdowns In 26-20 Preseason Win Over Lions

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoyed a perfect preseason debut. Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers’ first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns and Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20 on Saturday night. Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work...
NFLvavel.com

Touchdowns and Highlights: Lions 20-26 Steelers in NFL Preseason

The Steelers remain undefeated and now beat the Lions 26-20 with a convincing first half performance where the starters prevailed and managed the shutout, although they came close to losing the lead at the end,. 10:13 PM13 hours ago. 4Q 01:56. TD LIONS. Reynolds with the carry up the middle...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

It will be a sad day when Ben Roethlisberger retires, but that day isn’t here yet

Don’t you just feel silly? I’m talking about this past offseason when you wanted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to get on with his life’s work. Why ask a genius in their field to leave before they’re ready? That just doesn’t make any sense, right?. Sam Darnold? Dwayne Haskins? Mason Rudolph?...

