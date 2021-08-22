Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers get quality early play in a 26-20 preseason win over the Lions
While the outcome wasn’t as important as the quality of play in the Steelers’ third preseason contest of 2021. But both categories were pleasing in the first half as the Men of Steel came away with a 26-20 victory over Detroit. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
Comments / 0