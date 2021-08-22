Plastic, Perfected
Useful and infinitely malleable, plastics are ubiquitous in modern life. They are also a mixed blessing. Plastic detritus litters landscapes and befouls the oceans, and Americans are estimated to ingest about nine ounces of microplastics a year. The U.S. annually generates about 280 pounds of plastics per capita. Despite all the earnest sorting by householders, only about 9 percent of plastics is actually recycled, while 16 percent is incinerated. The remaining 75 percent is landfilled, accounting for 12.2 percent of municipal solid waste.reason.com
