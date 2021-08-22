Cancel
Environment

Plastic, Perfected

By Ronald Bailey
Reason.com
Reason.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Useful and infinitely malleable, plastics are ubiquitous in modern life. They are also a mixed blessing. Plastic detritus litters landscapes and befouls the oceans, and Americans are estimated to ingest about nine ounces of microplastics a year. The U.S. annually generates about 280 pounds of plastics per capita. Despite all the earnest sorting by householders, only about 9 percent of plastics is actually recycled, while 16 percent is incinerated. The remaining 75 percent is landfilled, accounting for 12.2 percent of municipal solid waste.

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

