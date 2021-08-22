Plastic, Perfected

Bottled water is 3,500 times more harmful to the environment than drinking water from the tap. The primary reason is the bottle itself. According to a study published in Science Direct, it turns out that it takes three times the amount of water to make the bottle than what is actually put into the bottle, along with the oil required to make the plastic. The oil needed to make plastic water bottles yearly could be used to power hundreds of thousands of homes in the United States. Beyond that, the bottles are primarily used once then discarded, making a refillable water bottle a better option. (Fatherly)